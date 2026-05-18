RCB looks strong for encore, seven teams in running for three other spots

It’s crunch time in the IPL as the last week of the league matches get underway before the final four is decided. While champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team assured of a berth on Sunday, 18 May, as many as seven teams (you read that right) are still in with a mathematical chance of bagging the final three spots.

A 23-run win over Punjab Kings in the day game on Sunday, which heralded their ninth win to yield 18 points, propelled RCB to the top of the table and more importantly, a berth in the top four. After years of blowing hot and cold, the Virat Kohli-inspired team has developed a level of consistency which makes it look like the first team since Chennai Super Kings with a serious shot at back-to-back titles.

While Kohli has silenced doubters, if any, about staying power and form to be the leader of the batting unit with 542 runs from 13 games (third in the orange cap race), senior paceman Bhubaneshwar Kumar has been the real surprise package among the bowlers. If there was any apprehension in the RCB camp about missing Josh Hazlewood in the initial stages of the tournament, Bhuvi 2.0 simply re-invented himself on the way to his 24 wickets in the race for the purple cap.

While two wooden spooners Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants eliminated, seven teams remain in contention for the remaining playoff spots. National Herald takes a look at the what-ifs ahead of Monday’s game:

Gujarat Titans

A consistent performer since its maiden bow in 2022, the Shubman Gill-led team is on the verge of qualification with 16 points from 13 games. A win in its final league match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, 21 May will guarantee a play-off berth and could even help secure a top-two finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH currently sits comfortably in third place with 14 points from 12 matches. It faces CSK and RCB in their remaining fixtures and victories in both games will ensure qualification. One win could still be enough depending on other results, but consecutive defeats would be a problem.