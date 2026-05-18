RCB looks strong for encore, seven teams in running for three other spots
Bhubaneshwar Kumar the real surprise package as he leads purple cap race with 24 wickets
It’s crunch time in the IPL as the last week of the league matches get underway before the final four is decided. While champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team assured of a berth on Sunday, 18 May, as many as seven teams (you read that right) are still in with a mathematical chance of bagging the final three spots.
A 23-run win over Punjab Kings in the day game on Sunday, which heralded their ninth win to yield 18 points, propelled RCB to the top of the table and more importantly, a berth in the top four. After years of blowing hot and cold, the Virat Kohli-inspired team has developed a level of consistency which makes it look like the first team since Chennai Super Kings with a serious shot at back-to-back titles.
While Kohli has silenced doubters, if any, about staying power and form to be the leader of the batting unit with 542 runs from 13 games (third in the orange cap race), senior paceman Bhubaneshwar Kumar has been the real surprise package among the bowlers. If there was any apprehension in the RCB camp about missing Josh Hazlewood in the initial stages of the tournament, Bhuvi 2.0 simply re-invented himself on the way to his 24 wickets in the race for the purple cap.
While two wooden spooners Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants eliminated, seven teams remain in contention for the remaining playoff spots. National Herald takes a look at the what-ifs ahead of Monday’s game:
Gujarat Titans
A consistent performer since its maiden bow in 2022, the Shubman Gill-led team is on the verge of qualification with 16 points from 13 games. A win in its final league match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, 21 May will guarantee a play-off berth and could even help secure a top-two finish.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH currently sits comfortably in third place with 14 points from 12 matches. It faces CSK and RCB in their remaining fixtures and victories in both games will ensure qualification. One win could still be enough depending on other results, but consecutive defeats would be a problem.
Punjab Kings
It’s been a sudden slump for Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS, which suffered its sixth straight defeat of the season against RCB and is currently fourth in the standings with 13 points from 13 games. It must now beat LSG in their final match and hope that only one among CSK, RR and SRH crosses the 15-point mark, which is PBKS’ maximum possible tally. It will also need KKR to lose both of its remaining matches.
Rajasthan Royals
RR’s surprising defeat against DC on Sunday has significantly complicated its campaign. It now has 12 points from as many matches and must ideally win both remaining games to stay in control of its play-off hopes. However, if CSK win both of its remaining fixtures and SRH defeats RCB, RR may still miss out if net run rate comes into play.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK received a timely boost after losses for PBKS and RR. Currently fifth with 12 points from 12 matches, CSK can put itself in a strong position by beating SRH and GT. However, qualification could still depend on net run rate if SRH also defeats RCB and RR wins both of its remaining matches.
Delhi Capitals
DC is still mathematically alive in the race. It now has 12 points from 13 matches and must defeat KKR in their final league game and hope PBKS lose to LSG. It also needs CSK and RR to win no more than one of their remaining two games each, leaving them tied on 14 points and forcing qualification to be decided by net run rate.
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR remains in contention but has no margin for error. It is eighth with 11 points from 12 games and still has to face MI and DC. The Knights, who upset the top rung GT by 29 runs on Sunday, must win both fixtures and hope CSK and RR manage only one victory each from their final two matches. Another possible route opens up if SRH fails to win either of its remaining games while CSK and RR stay below 16 points.
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