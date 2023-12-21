IPL auction: Meet Robin Minz, Kumar Kushagra, products of Dhoni legacy

The MS Dhoni legacy in Jharkhand seems to be only growing with time. If the emergence of Ishan Kishan around seven to eight years back showed the early signs (he was born in Patna but learned the early ropes in Ranchi), two more teenagers, Robin Minz and Kumar Kushagra, piqued the interest of the media when they were picked up with surprisingly high price tags at the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Both are wicketkeeper-batters with aggressive batting styles — no prizes for guessing where the inspiration has come from. Minz, a left-handed batter from the tribal belt and already being called 'Ranchi ka Gayle', was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.6 crore while Delhi Capitals were locked in a bidding war for Kushagra before winning him for Rs 7.2 crore.

The price tags are surely prohibitive when one accounts for the fact that someone like Rachin Ravindra — who won the emerging player of the year award at the recent 50-over World Cup — went to Chennai Super Kings for a mere Rs 1.8 crore. Both Minz and Kushagra were picked up by the spotters of the respective franchises, with the latter catching the eye of Delhi head of cricket Sourav Ganguly, no less, during a camp in Kolkata which coincided with the World Cup.