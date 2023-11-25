IPL trade-off: Hardik likely to return to Mumbai, will Gujarat let him go?

Hardik Pandya is all set to leave Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans to return to his old home Mumbai Indians, where he started his journey back in 2015, say reports.

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, the trade will be in an all-cash deal, with Mumbai paying Rs 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.) as Hardik's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to the Titans. Hardik stands to earn up to 50 per cent of the transfer fee.

However, sources close to the Gujarat Titans management have claimed that the team cannot afford to lose Hardik after two great seasons.

Should the deal go through, it will possibly be the biggest player trade in IPL history, though neither franchise has yet made any public comment on the trade.