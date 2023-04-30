IPL Diary: KKR stars hit the golf course for charity

A number of the overseas star cricketers among the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off their defeat on Saturday evening to converge at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club course to wield the golf club—albeit for a cause.

The likes of Tim Southee, David Weise, Ryan ten Doeschate (a former KKR star and now fielding coach) and assistant coach James Foster were part of a charity event called Knight Golf, a KKR initiative in collaboration with Meer Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO.

The proceeds from the tournament will go towards the development of sport amongst underprivileged children in Kolkata, with a particular focus on the empowerment of girls, according to the organisers.

The sixth edition of the event (which was being held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic) was a social event, where a host of the players and senior members of the team management took time off to mingle with each other's families too.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the event, Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders Group, said: "The Knight Golf event organised along with Meer Foundation is a part of KKR’s commitment towards nurturing and empowering young talent through sport in Kolkata. With the funds raised through it, we aim to encourage a love for sports and enable the children to showcase their potential. It's a charity event and an opportunity for us to engage with the community and the city. We are incredibly grateful to our players, support staff, and donors for their unwavering support."

A statement from the group said: "KKR and Meer Foundation will liaise with local NGOs in Kolkata working for rescued, vulnerable and neglected children aged 6–18 years in need of care and protection and living in shelter homes." It added that children living on the streets, who are typically struggling with the several traumatic experiences they have undergone in their young lives, may find that participating in sports provides therapy that helps to heal from the traumas.