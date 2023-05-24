IPL has taken a heavy toll, I have 8-9 months to decide: Dhoni

Describing himself as an "annoying skipper," Mahendra Singh Dhoni said months of intense preparation for the IPL has taken a "heavy toll" on him and that he would take a call on his retirement in eight to nine months.

There have been speculations that 2023 could be a swansong season for Dhoni, who has led Chennai Super Kings to their 10th IPL final with a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday.

"Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after winning the last game of the season at Chepauk.

"I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see," he added.