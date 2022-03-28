IPL: Rohit disappointed but says this is not the end for Mumbai Indians

"I thought it (177) was a good score. It didn't look like that kind of a pitch where you could get 170-plus at the start. But we played really well in the middle and finished off really well as well. It was a good score on the board, it's just that we didn't bowl according to the plans," Sharma said.



Spinner Murugan Ashwin, who made a memorable debut for MI ending with figures of 2/14 in his four overs, said that wrist spinners like him and Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav could be a force to reckon with on the Brabourne pitch. Kuldeep registeried figures of 3/18, and Murugan Ashwin felt they both did pretty much the same thing on the pitch.



"Both me and Kuldeep had a good game, wrist spinners, with our variations, we can do a lot off the wicket. Both of us hit the right lengths, bowled the right speeds, it's a good wicket to bat and the lines were important, we had to be precise to put the batters on the backfoot and force them to do something," he said.



Murugan also felt that only minor tweaks were needed for Mumbai Indians to hit winning ways.



"As a bowling unit, we were looking very good out there. We need to address a few things like closing out the overs. We gave away a few more boundary balls than we'd have liked but we will regroup and come back stronger," said Murugan.