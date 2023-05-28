IPL sensation Rinku Singh funds sports hostel for childhood club in Aligarh

Overnight stardom in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) has certainly not got to Rinku Singh's head. The boy from Aligarh has not forgotten his town and its small club where he first learnt the ropes as a 12-year-old. Now, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has decided to fund a 50-bed sports hostel for his childhood club, Jadon Riders Club, in Aligarh.

The club has built up the facility adjacent to the ground of Aligarh Sports Association (ASA). ‘’It’s a wonderful gesture on part of Rinku as it will solve the accommodation problem of children, some of whom come from underprivileged background like him.

Rinku has paid Rs 50 lakh out of his pocket. The project will be unveiled soon by Rajiv Shukla, the BCCI vice president and president of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), soon after the IPL,’’ said Fasahat Ali, a former Ranji Trophy player from UP and a senior ASA official.

Speaking during a telephonic interview, Ali said Rinku has been an inspirational figure for teenagers in Aligrah. The city has provided UP a number of players in Mohammed Shahid, Rafiullah, Aslam Ali, Rizwan Shamshad and, of course, Fasahat; but Rinku’s exploits in recent times have brought a renewed excitement and fame to the city.