IPL teams to submit list of retained players by November 15, mini-auction likely in December: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has asked the ten franchises to submit their list of retained players by November 15 with the upcoming mini-auction likely to be held in the third week of December.

Unlike the mega auction last year, when two new franchises were added and the old teams could retain a maximum of four players, there is no such cap for the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023.

During the upcoming mini-auction, the teams will get extra Rs 5 crore, in addition to the money left over from the previous auction, to spend which will make the overall auction purse Rs 95 crore, an ESPNcricinfo report said.