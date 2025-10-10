Iran still no-fly zone for Mohun Bagan as it skips AFC tie for second year

For the past two weeks, all has not been well with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning ISL (Indian Super League) champions and arguably the most successful Indian football club in recent years. Its legion of supporters has taken strong exception to the club management’s decision to back out of their trip to Iran for the second year running for an Asian Champions League 2 game against Sepahan FC on 30 September.

The decision — apparently based on ‘safety concerns’ after six of the club's overseas stars refused to travel to the West Asian country which has been locked in conflict with Israel — has resulted in the Asian Football Confederation treating it as a case of ‘withdrawn’, along with a financial penalty. Things came to a head when a group of supporters confronted their stars — Jamie Maclaren, Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings — after a practice session a few days ago.

Last year, the maroon-and-green brigade — now bankrolled by business tycoon Sanjeev Goenka — refused to travel to Iran and pulled out of a scheduled match against Tractor SC of Tabriz, citing player security amid political tensions. The ISL champions were deemed as ‘withdrawn’ from the continent’s second-tier club competition.

How justified is Mohun Bagan’s decision to turn its back on an opportunity for an Indian club to make a mark on a continental stage? While the club maintains that the ‘safety and well being’ of players were of primary concern, the Iranian Football Federation president has weighed in on the issue to mock the Indian club.