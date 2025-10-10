Iran still no-fly zone for Mohun Bagan as it skips AFC tie for second year
Supporters confront overseas stars as team management says decision taken for players' safety and well being
For the past two weeks, all has not been well with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning ISL (Indian Super League) champions and arguably the most successful Indian football club in recent years. Its legion of supporters has taken strong exception to the club management’s decision to back out of their trip to Iran for the second year running for an Asian Champions League 2 game against Sepahan FC on 30 September.
The decision — apparently based on ‘safety concerns’ after six of the club's overseas stars refused to travel to the West Asian country which has been locked in conflict with Israel — has resulted in the Asian Football Confederation treating it as a case of ‘withdrawn’, along with a financial penalty. Things came to a head when a group of supporters confronted their stars — Jamie Maclaren, Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings — after a practice session a few days ago.
Last year, the maroon-and-green brigade — now bankrolled by business tycoon Sanjeev Goenka — refused to travel to Iran and pulled out of a scheduled match against Tractor SC of Tabriz, citing player security amid political tensions. The ISL champions were deemed as ‘withdrawn’ from the continent’s second-tier club competition.
How justified is Mohun Bagan’s decision to turn its back on an opportunity for an Indian club to make a mark on a continental stage? While the club maintains that the ‘safety and well being’ of players were of primary concern, the Iranian Football Federation president has weighed in on the issue to mock the Indian club.
Taking to their Instagram handle, Iran FA supremo Mehdi Taj said: ‘’Our country is safe. I feel sorry for Mohun Bagan team. May be they do not have money to come to Iran. The team should be fined and suspended.’’ The AIFF, meanwhile, has refused to comment on the controversy while the club said it approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday to ‘’seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests’’ in the matter.
Asked for his reaction, a former Mohun Bagan stalwart chose to tread carefully. Shyam Thapa — one of the club's most charismatic strikers of the 1970s — felt it was a prudent move to not send the team. Speaking to National Herald, he said: ‘’It’s easy to criticise the club but they had to keep the well being of their players uppermost. Yes, they may be docked points and even fined but I am sure the club will again get an opportunity to qualify for AFC tournaments in future. However, if any untoward incident happens during the trip, it will cause a diplomatic crisis and much bigger damage to the club’s reputation.’’
Mohun Bagan officials, on their part, maintained that they had sought a written assurance from the AFC about the safety of the players but got no response. ‘’After careful consideration of the government advisories and the potential uncovered risks involved, and upholding the players' sentiments, the club has approached the CAS to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests,’’ they said in a statement.
Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran without key foreigners.