Ireland shocks England by 5 runs

Chasing the tricky target, the 2010 champions were 105/5 in 14.3 overs, five runs short of the DLS target of 110 as the play could not be started within the cutoff time due to rain and Ireland completed their second win over England in a World Cup.

Eleven years ago at the ODI World Cup in India, Kevin O'Brien had inspired a stunning win over England at the Chinnaswamy. Overall, this was Ireland's third win over England with two coming in the ODI format.

The Ireland win has now opened the doors for Australia as five of the six teams in the group now have two points each.

Left-arm pacer Josh Little swung the new ball both ways and dismissed the two English openers Jos Buttler (0) and Alex Hales (7) in space of nine balls.

Fionn Hand then knocked over the dangerous Ben Stokes with a back of length delivery that sharply cut back in the last over of Power Play.