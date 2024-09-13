ISL 2024-25: Onus on Chhangte to take over Chhetri’s mantle as season begins
League steps into second decade with key rule changes like mandatory Indian assistant coach; concussion substitute
The issue of a successor to Sunil Chhetri has been a burning one in Indian football in the last leg of his career. It will be upto Lallianzuala Chhangte, the captain of defending Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC with a calm demeanour, to lay claim to the mantle as the 11th edition of the top bracket league gets underway in Kolkata on Friday.
Chhetri, the talismanic captain of the Blue Tigers who bid adieu to international football in June, will still be seen in action one more time for Bengaluru FC this year – but it’s high time that the spotlight moves on to a possible heir apparent. At 27, an age considered to be the peak for a footballer and with two exceptional seasons in last two years, the Mizoram man is not averse to being primed for the big shoes.
Replying to a query at the pre-match media conference ahead of the season opener against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, Chhangte said in measured words: ‘’I have been following Chhetri bhai’s footsteps and also someone like Jeje – they are the legends of Indian football. There is a lot to learn from their discipline and work ethic and I try to follow that.’’ His admiration for Jeje, who had carved a niche for himself before an injury cut short his career, is all but natural as the footballer-turned-politician also hails from the same state.
A bit of number-crunching will underline his growing importance to the most successful team in ISL ever since joining them in 2022. He had struck 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances in all, making him the first Indian player in the league to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons – a performance which saw him rewarded with the captain’s armband this season.
Even in the recent Intercontinental Cup where the Blue Tigers served up a miserable campaign, Chhangte looked the best Indian player in view against both Mauritius and Syria – despite a goalless draw and a 3-0 rout, respectively. Asked to analyse his progression as a player, the striker was grateful to his new club and coach Peter Kratky: ‘’Mumbai FC gave me the opportunity to showcase myself and I am thankful to them. The coach changed so many things after coming in mid-season. We won the cup and it’s really important to hold onto the form.’’
Meanwhile, as the ISL enters it’s second decade, it will see four significant changes being introduced in the 2024-25 season. Here’s a look at them:
ISL mandates Indian assistant coach
This rule mandates that every team must have an Indian assistant coach who holds an AFC Pro License or its equivalent. This regulation stipulates that if a head coach is dismissed or suspended, the Indian assistant coach will take over all coaching responsibilities on an interim basis. This change aims to ensure continuity in leadership and strategy within teams, even in unexpected circumstances.
Concussion substitute
The first new regulation introduced is the concussion substitute - which provides teams with additional flexibility in case of unexpected head injuries during a match. Each club is now allowed one concussion substitution per game, irrespective of other substitutions made during that match. The opposing team will also be granted an opportunity to use an extra substitute, which can be taken immediately or later in the game.
Appeals against red cards
As per this rule, players or clubs will be given the right to challenge a dismissal if they believe a player wrongly received a red card due to a referee error. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) introduced this rule which will be now used in the 2024-25 ISL season.
Increase in salary cap
The new season will see an increased salary cap through the introduction of a Home Grown Player category. Teams can include up to three players in this category in their squad, who will be exempt from the salary cap brackets. To qualify for this category, a player must be 23 years old or younger and should have been registered with the club for at least three preceding years before the start of an ISL season.