ISL 2024-25: Onus on Chhangte to take over Chhetri’s mantle as season begins

The issue of a successor to Sunil Chhetri has been a burning one in Indian football in the last leg of his career. It will be upto Lallianzuala Chhangte, the captain of defending Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC with a calm demeanour, to lay claim to the mantle as the 11th edition of the top bracket league gets underway in Kolkata on Friday.

Chhetri, the talismanic captain of the Blue Tigers who bid adieu to international football in June, will still be seen in action one more time for Bengaluru FC this year – but it’s high time that the spotlight moves on to a possible heir apparent. At 27, an age considered to be the peak for a footballer and with two exceptional seasons in last two years, the Mizoram man is not averse to being primed for the big shoes.

Replying to a query at the pre-match media conference ahead of the season opener against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, Chhangte said in measured words: ‘’I have been following Chhetri bhai’s footsteps and also someone like Jeje – they are the legends of Indian football. There is a lot to learn from their discipline and work ethic and I try to follow that.’’ His admiration for Jeje, who had carved a niche for himself before an injury cut short his career, is all but natural as the footballer-turned-politician also hails from the same state.

A bit of number-crunching will underline his growing importance to the most successful team in ISL ever since joining them in 2022. He had struck 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances in all, making him the first Indian player in the league to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons – a performance which saw him rewarded with the captain’s armband this season.