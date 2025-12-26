ISL: Light at end of tunnel with 5 February likely starting date

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 after all. A blueprint has been prepared after a meeting of the AIFF (All India Football Federation) with all 14 ISL clubs to work on a long-term revenue model from the next cycle, whereby the federation will ‘own and operate’ the league.

The new plan proposes the following profit sharing model: all ISL clubs (50 per cent), AIFF (10 per cent), potential commercial partner (30 per cent) and club allocation (10 per cent). Confirming the new plan, set to be valid for 20 seasons, AIFF secretary-general M. Satyanarayan told the media: ‘’The AIFF has put this proposal to the ISL clubs and the two guiding principles have been to ensure the league starts as soon as possible and to ensure that we are in line with the recently adopted Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court.”

The clubs are scheduled to have two meetings on 28-29 December to decide on the fine print for the future. Meanwhile, 5 February 2026 has been set as the likely date for the start of the new season. A big question here, however, is the availability of a commercial partner for the season at hand as the Reliance-owned Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is not in the running and neither has it placed a bid.

The new league cycle from 2026-27 will run from 1 June to 31 May every year and will have promotion and relegation, abiding by AFC (Asian Football Confederation) regulations. The first season of the ISL under the new plan will run with a ‘Central Operational Budget’ of Rs 70 crore, and each club will have to pay a standard participation fee of Rs 1 crore annually to the AIFF.