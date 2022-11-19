It’s the Petrodollars, Stupid!

The football World Cup will get under way hours from now. The schedule for this edition is highly unusual for a World Cup—which is normally held in June-July—and was necessitated by Qatar’s extreme hot weather in those months.

The disruption this rescheduling has caused in the big-money big European leagues is not the least reason why the marquee FIFA event in Qatar has drawn so much unfavourable attention. But the desert nation, not known for its football credentials, has offered plenty other reasons to object—its dubious record of human/ labour rights, the reported deaths on duty of migrant workers from India, among other countries, and its intolerance of same-sex relationships.

London-based NGO Equidem released a 75-page report on said labour and human rights violations. The Dutch team announced it would invite migrant workers to watch them practise and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter declared that it was a mistake to award the hosting rights to a ‘small country’ like Qatar. Blatter also insinuated that former French president Nicholas Sarkozy and football legend Michel Platini had forced the decision in 2010.