Jadeja set to return to the team for the Australia series

"I am very excited and happy that after almost more than five months, I get to wear the Indian jersey again. I have been blessed that I was given the opportunity again and the journey to reach here was full of up and downs. Because if you are not playing cricket for five months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible so that I can go play for India," said Jadeja in an interview.

The Southpaw also opened up that he needed to undergo surgery at any cost and there was a minimal chance to feature in the T20 World Cup had he undergone surgery after that. "My knee was struggling me, so, I had to undergo the surgery. I had to decide whether I want to undergo surgery before the World Cup or after that. So the doctor also advised me to get it done before the World Cup as there was a minimal chance to play the World Cup even if I had delayed it," he added.