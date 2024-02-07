Jasprit Bumrah: British media can't keep calm about pace ace

It’s been close to two days since Jasprit Bumrah bagged the player of the match award in the second Test against England at Vizag, but the cricketing fraternity simply cannot keep calm. It was, therefore, no surprise when the smiling assassin unseated Ravi Ashwin on Wednesday to become the first Indian paceman in history to be crowned the ICC's world no. 1 Test bowler.

The 30-year-old, who has held followers of the game in thrall since his comeback from a career-threatening back injury last year, is only the fourth bowler from his country to make it the top after spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi. Bumrah now has a tally of 881 rating points, with Ashwin (904) and Jadeja (899) the only Indian bowlers to have aggregated more.

His stay at the top of the heap may be short-lived, though, as the Indian team management plans to rest him for the third Test with an eye on his workload, but one cannot measure genius in terms of rankings alone. Ashwin, the 37-year-old warrior off-spinner, is currently poised on 499 wickets, and a par show in the third Test at Rajkot may see him claw past his teammate again.