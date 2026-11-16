LA 2028, revenue boost may dominate Jay Shah’s second innings at ICC
No surprises as Amit Shah's son is re-appointed for the top job unopposed at board of directors' conclave in Bali
Jay Shah is reappointed ICC chairman for a second term without opposition.
ICC deliberations focus on reducing dependence on media rights revenue.
India-Pakistan cricket tensions remain a major challenge for Shah's leadership.
The ICC's Olympic ambitions and its dependence on media rights will be among the key challenges facing Shah, whose first two years have been marked by tensions over India-Pakistan cricket.
There was little suspense over Jay Shah's reappointment for a second term as ICC chairman, with no opposition emerging at the global governing body's board meetings in Bali over the weekend. Shah became the youngest person to occupy the post when he took charge unopposed at the age of 36 on 1 December 2024.
Reacting to his reappointment, Shah said: "We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.
"Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders."
The deliberations in Bali, Indonesia, also reportedly focused on charting a roadmap to reduce the ICC's dependence on media rights as its primary source of revenue.
The first two years of Shah's tenure have been marked by persistent friction over India-Pakistan cricket. A former BCCI secretary and the son of Union home minister Amit Shah, he has had to navigate the continuing refusal of the two countries to play bilateral cricket on each other's soil.
A memorandum of understanding was subsequently reached between the two cricket boards and the ICC, stipulating that matches involving India and Pakistan in ICC events — including women's competitions — would be played at neutral venues.
The most recent T20 World Cup also came close to a serious impasse over the positions taken by the respective boards, reflecting the influence of their governments. The episode exposed a faultline in the ICC's administration that Shah will need to address sooner rather than later.
England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson said Shah's continued leadership came at a crucial juncture for the game.
"Jay's continued leadership comes at an important time for international cricket. The game is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure that our major events remain central to the sport's future.
"Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead. The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket."