LA 2028, revenue boost may dominate Jay Shah’s second innings at ICC

Jay Shah is reappointed ICC chairman for a second term without opposition.

ICC deliberations focus on reducing dependence on media rights revenue.

India-Pakistan cricket tensions remain a major challenge for Shah's leadership.

The ICC's Olympic ambitions and its dependence on media rights will be among the key challenges facing Shah, whose first two years have been marked by tensions over India-Pakistan cricket.

There was little suspense over Jay Shah's reappointment for a second term as ICC chairman, with no opposition emerging at the global governing body's board meetings in Bali over the weekend. Shah became the youngest person to occupy the post when he took charge unopposed at the age of 36 on 1 December 2024.

Reacting to his reappointment, Shah said: "We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport's history. Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

"Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders."

The deliberations in Bali, Indonesia, also reportedly focused on charting a roadmap to reduce the ICC's dependence on media rights as its primary source of revenue.