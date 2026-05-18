Jennifer Paes: Much more than just tennis icon Leander’s mother

In Kolkata’s social circles, she may have been referred to as Leander Paes’ mother in recent years, but Jennifer Paes — who passed away at 72 on Sunday, 17 May — was much more than that. Captain of the Indian women’s basketball team in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Jennifer was reported to be suffering from cancer for a number of years and had moved away from public life.

The memorial service, performed at St Thomas Church in Kolkata, had the Paes family in attendance — including Jennifer's Olympic medallist tennis icon son Leander, now a BJP member based in the city of his birth. It has been a double blow for Leander and his sisters Jackie and Maria as they lost father and Olympian Dr Vece Paes only in August last year.

Paying a brief visit at the service was Bengal’s new chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also put out an X post for convey his condolences. ‘’Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Jennifer Paes; Mother of Indian Tennis legend Leander Paes. A former captain of the Indian Basketball team & Olympian, her immense contribution to Indian Sports and her legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Leander Paes and the entire family in this hour of grief. Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. May her Soul rest in Eternal Peace.’’