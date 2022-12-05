Kane ends Qatar World Cup goal drought as England down Senegal 3-0 to reach quarters

Southgate boys opened the doors of the Senegal defence with Bellingham making a strong run into the box on the left side, Kane sent in a pass to the midfielder, who coolly slotted the ball past Edouardo Mendy and into the net.



England added a second one three minutes into injury stoppage time with Kane's right footed shot from inside the box to the centre of the goal ending in the back of the nets, after set up by Phil Foden following a fast break.



England doubled the lead in a move which started from their own half, went on a blistering run towards the Senegal goal, closed in, spotted Foden on his left side, with Kane not too far on his right. The Manchester City forward seeing Kane peeling away from his marker sends in a quick pass with the last named player able to get enough space inside of the box to send in a powerful shot at the net, with Mendy having no chance of stopping it.