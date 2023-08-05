Kharge congratulates Indian Women Archery team for winning World Archery Championship

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated the Indian Women Archery team for scripting history by winning the World Archery Championship and said India is proud of their accomplishment.

In a tweet, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships. Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first ever gold for India in Berlin. India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you a bright future ahead."