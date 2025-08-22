Khelo India: Mohsin, a gold medallist who hones his skills on the Dal Lake

It’s been a daily grind for 17-year-old Kashmiri Mohsin Ali Kand, to row a shikara on the Dal Lake after school to make some money for minor expenses. A necessity for a member of a lower middle-class family like him to afford a ‘balanced diet’ as he dreams of making a career in the demanding watersport of kayaking.

While his goal is to make India proud in the Asian Games and Olympics, the Class 12 student of SP Higher Secondary School in Srinagar showed he is on the right path when he handed hosts J&K the first gold medal of Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 (KIWSF) on Thursday. As he stepped out of the water after claiming top honours in the 1,000-m men’s kayaking event with a timing of 4:12:717, the local crowd erupted in joy.

Barely four months after the Pahalgam massacre of 22 April which brought the Union Territory to a grinding halt, a sporting event with mass participation like the KIWSF is a huge confidence-building measure, and so is the triumph of a local talent. A three-day event — the latest addition to the growing portfolio of Khelo India Games — it will conclude on Saturday and comprises six disciplines on the lake — rowing, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing, shikara race and dragon boat race.