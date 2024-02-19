Khelo India University Games get underway in Guwahati

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016. The Khelo India mission, conducted under the aegis of Sports Authority of India (SAI), is aimed at promoting grassroots sport and identifying young talents from across the country and comprises of Khelo India Youth Games (held in Chennai in January), KIUG and Khelo India Winter Games (being held in Ladakh and J&K).

While a segment of the competition started on Saturday, the Games are scheduled to be formally inaugurated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati on Monday. The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on 29 February.