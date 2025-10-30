KKR keep the faith in Abhishek Nayar, name him head coach for IPL 2026

In 2024, he was pulled out of the set-up after being selected to serve as the assistant coach of the Indian men’s national team under head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, his tenure with them was shortlived as Nayar rejoined the KKR squad during the 2025 season.

“Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter,” said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nayar's confirmation as head coach could be the first in a series of moves that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise is expected to bring about for a change of fortunes ahead of the auction later this. The buzz is KKR are also on the lookout for a new captain in place of Ajinkya Rahane.