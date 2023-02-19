‘King’ Kohli becomes sixth and fastest batsman to score 25,000 runs across formats, beats Tendulkar

Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap on Sunday as he became the sixth and the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats during the second Test against Australia, which India won by six wickets, in New Delhi.

Kohli achieved the feat when he reached 8 during India's run chase of 115 as he flicked Nathan Lyon for a boundary in the 12th over in the second innings. He had come into his 492nd match overall with 52 runs needed to reach the milestone. He made 44 in India's first innings and was out for 20 in the second essay to end at 25012 runs.

"Milestone Unlocked. Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching 25000 runs in international cricket! Simply sensational," the BCCI tweeted.