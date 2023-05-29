Kohli joins Team India training ahead of WTC final, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday

Batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team's training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who seemed to have recovered from left shoulder injury.

India will play Australia at the Oval in the one-off Test from June 7 to 11.

The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on their official twitter handle.

"Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club," BCCI said in a tweet.

While Kohli, Umesh and Siraj were seen jogging in their new training kit, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen rolling his arm over at the nets.