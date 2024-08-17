Kolkata derby football cancelled in wake of RG Kar Hospital outrage

The authorities have cancelled the Sunday's high profile Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in view of the wave of protests sweeping the city and the police already stretched thin in controlling the crowds.

The Salt Lake Stadium was set to witness an unique mass protest on Sunday seeking ‘justice’ for the lady doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Hospital.

A terse press release from the Durand Cup media team, a tournament of the Army, announced that the final Group A fixture of the two big guns – the first of their clashes in the 2024-25 season – stands cancelled. ‘’All online and offline tickets will be refunded,’’ it said.

The supporters’ groups of both clubs, who make for the most bitter rivalry in Indian football history, had come together to flood the social media with visuals and calls of 'Dui gallery te ek swar, justice for RG Kar' (Let there be one noise in both stands: we want justice for RG Kar).