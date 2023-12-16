Leander Paes: A louder cheer for Indian tennis' first player Hall of Famer please

When the announcement of Leander Paes becoming the first Indian player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame came earlier this week, he was already in Pune as one of the co-owners of the franchises at the ongoing Tennis Premier League (TPL). As someone who acquired stakes in the new team Bengal Wizards earlier this year, he may not have been playing but looked as animated as ever from the sidelines with his team in action on social media.

That’s the quintessential Paes for you, who turned 50 in June this year, always wearing his heart on his sleeves and egging on his players to give off their best. The Hall of Fame is but a timely recognition of his longevity as a professional for over 30 years, eight-time men’s doubles Grand Slam champion and an occupant of the world No.1 doubles rankings for weeks – not to speak of the often Superhuman feats he scaled in the Davis Cup arena and seven (yes, that’s right) Olympic appearances.