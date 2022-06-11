Lesson from Lord's: England had just one but New Zealand five players from the IPL in the first Test

The English selectors chose some young and talented test players with the hope that they would come good under the new team management. The players were openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, middle order batter Ollie Pope and wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes. The only one among this lot to impress was Ben Foakes. In addition to keeping well in both innings, Foakes played a crucial knock in England's second innings. Foakes joined Joe Root with England at 159 for 5 needing to get 277 for a win. Foakes scored an unbeaten 32 and put on 120 for the 6th wicket with Joe Root ( 115 not out ) to help England win the test by five wickets. Foakes has clearly established himself as England's first choice test keeper.

England had two debutants at Lord's. The first was the 23- year- old fast medium pacer from Durham- Mathew Potts. Potts bowled beautifully to finish with figures of 4 for 13 and 3 for 55. His match figures were 29.2 overs - 7 maidens - 68 runs and 7 wickets. The talented Potts will be able to develop quickly playing alongside the likes of Anderson and Broad.

The other new cap was the 25 -year- old leg spinner from Lancashire - Mathew Parkinson. Parkinson made his debut as a concussion substitute for left arm spinner Jack Leach who injured himself while fielding almost at the start of the test. Parkinson bowled only in the New Zealand second innings and took the wicket of Tim Southee to end the innings.

Overall, England was a more united and purposeful team. England's keenness to win and positive attitude were the biggest and most noticeable changes one could observe. The present captain Ben Stokes- an all -rounder capable of changing a game either with the bat or ball and former captain Joe Root - one of the best batters the game has seen inspired the others.

It is worth mentioning here that Stokes decided to stay away from the IPL just to concentrate on test cricket. Root was at his best in the fourth innings of the test. Set a fairly difficult target of 277 for a win, England was 69 for 4 when Ben Stokes joined Joe Root. With England's score at 76 for 5 and Stokes on 1, England's captain came charging out and played a Colin de Grandhomme delivery onto the stumps to be bowled. Stokes then got the best birthday gift possible when it was noticed that Grandhomme had bowled a no ball.

Root and Stokes put on 90 for the 5th wicket when Jameison intelligently had Stokes caught behind playing an audacious stroke. Stokes scored 54 inclusive of 5 fours and 3 sixes. It was then that Root started asserting himself. Root and Foakes played quality cricket and put on an unbeaten 120 runs for the 6th wicket, helping England to score a great five wicket win. Root was unbeaten on 115 while Foakes remained 32 not out.

This match-winning fourth innings century by Root was his 26th test hundred. When he reached 100, Root achieved the distinction of scoring 10,000 test runs becoming in the process the second Englishman and the 14th player in the world to achieve this landmark. Alastair Cook was the first English player to achieve this feat.

Finally, one hopes that in the second test that starts on June 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the players whom the English selectors have shown faith in live up to expectations and New Zealand, despite the loss of Colin de Grandhomme through injury, play like the current world champions.

( The writer is a well known educationist and sports commentator and author of several books including, " Indian Test Cricket-A Statistical Digest)

