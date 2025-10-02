Lionel Messi keen to meet Gen-Z fans in India on December visit

Lionel Messi has confirmed his GOAT Tour of India, 14 years after he first set foot in Kolkata, in December this year across Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The three-day tour will be spread over three cities from 13-15 December, while a fourth city is yet to be announced soon.

Speaking of the event in a statement from Satadru Dutta Initiative, the organisers, the Argentine genius said: “India is a very special country and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago. The fans were fantastic. I look forward to meeting a new generation of supporters and sharing my love for this beautiful game.”

The tour will see the World Cup winner visit the iconic stadiums in each city — Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The stadia will host events and spectators can visit via ticketed entries, with tickets available via the District App.