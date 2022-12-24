Lionel Messi’s late emergence as a ‘leader’ would have made El Diego happy

Messi, of course, had been no stranger to the avalanche of criticism over the years; Argentinians treated him as an outsider and for living and playing for Barcelona; it was said he was only great in club colours – an accusation that intensified following the 2014 and 2018 failures in the World Cup even as his superstardom grew in club football. His so-called international retirement in 2016, after losing the Copa final to Brazil, reflected his frustration while there was also talk of him walking away after the Russia edition but the current manager Leo Scaloni persuaded him to stay on for a final fling.

The absence of a major senior crown in Argentine colours till last year must have continued to rankle him – while the GOAT debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo received extra grist when Ronaldo laid his hands on the Euro Championship for Portugal in 2016. A strong perception was gaining ground that the World Cup crown – which depends on a culmination of factors including a slice of the champions’ luck – was now getting a bridge too far for Messi.

Messi’s much publicised fallout with the FC Barcelona management and subsequently shifting his base to Paris to the cash-rich Paris St Germain last year was a watershed moment in the history of European transfers – but it lent credence to the theory that an ageing Messi may now be looking for a comfort zone with nothing left to achieve at the club level.

While Messi is not the kind of personality who would cock a snook at proving people (read: Maradona above all) wrong, what must have been also hurtful for the way he was looked upon by the Argentines. ‘’In Argentina, there were those that didn’t always feel like he was one of them. He had, after all, spent most of his life in Barcelona. That’s why he plays better for the Blaugrana than the Albiceleste, they reasoned,’’ writes Mark Doyle in Goal.com.

‘’While they admired Messi, they adored Diego. Messi may have been the ideal family man, but Maradona was their lovable rogue,’’ Doyle added in a piece trying to define how Maradona would have loved to see Messi in his new avatar. The dramatic transformation from the reticent superstar, who often ambled about in a key match with an almost lost look, turned an animated leader of men in Doha – borrowing on the template of his erstwhile idol and mentor Maradona.

The process began, as Argentine football writers feel, last year when ahead of the final against Brazil at the Copa, a rousing speech from the captain completely altered the public perception of Messi as the silent leader.

‘’It’s been 45 days of hard work in which we haven’t complained about the travelling, the food, the hotels, the pitches, nothing. 45 days without seeing our families. 45 days…El Dibu (goalkeeper Emilio Martinez) became a father and didn’t even get to see his new-born child, and why? Because of this moment boys,’’ he said.

His last lines could actually go down as one of the best dressing room pep talk as a prelude to the acrimonious Brazil-Argentina clashes. ‘’And I want to finish with this: Coincidences don’t exist. The tournament had to be played in Brazil and do you know why? Because God brought it here so we win here in the Maracana for all of us. So, let’s go out there with confidence, with cool heads, and let’s win this trophy. Come on, boys,’’ he said.

We don’t know who had been writing the script for Messi these days, but one thing for certain is that we know whose template he had been following in reaching the peak.