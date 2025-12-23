Year-ender 2025: Five key takeaways for Indian sport

It’s that time of the year when one must take stock of Indian sport's balance sheet for 2025. An eventful year, during which if the women’s cricket team broke a jinx to win their first-ever ICC World Cup in any format, Divya Deshmukh kept India’s flag flying in the global chess arena by emerging as the women’s World Cup champion.

No less exciting was javelin ace Neeraj Chopra finally breaching the 90-metre barrier at Doha Diamond League, though his legion of fans were heartbroken when he failed to make a podium finish at the World Championship. India were also awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as the venue.

We thought it prudent to keep cricket aside for another day while picking five key moments of Indian sports in 2025. Here we go:

Ahmedabad gets 2030 Commonwealth Games

When India announced plans to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as the host city, it was a given that the country would be in line to host the multi-discipline event for the second time after 2010. A legacy of the British raj, the event now struggles for takers, with the 2026 edition in Glasgow slated to be a truncated one with only 10 disciplines.

With 74 nations supporting India’s bid in Glasgow, Ahmedabad now needs to walk the talk as the event will be seen as a dress rehearsal for India's aspiration to host Olympics 2036. A total of 15-17 disciplines will be lined up and with it, there is a possibility of adding some handpicked traditional Indian disciplines.