Lost in cricket fever, have we also lost our right to complain?

Barely two weeks ago, the Indian compound women’s archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued its imperious form this season, bagging a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia.

Chances are, you have never even heard of these ladies. Most of you have probably also not heard of Manpreet Singh, the man who led India to a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 after a 41-year drought in hockey, and who is likely to play a key role in India’s medal hunt at Paris 2024, though he is no longer captain.

And yet, whether you want to or not, you know that on 6 July, during a felicitation event at the Maharashtra Assembly, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a reward of Rs 11 crore for Team India, winners of the T20 cricket World Cup 2024. This, from a state government burdened by a debt of Rs 7.82 lakh crore. And this, over and above the staggering Rs 125 crore dispensed among the team, selectors, and support staff by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

It is no longer even worth mentioning that cricket is India’s favourite child, while other sports and athletes seem to live on the scraps of their star sibling.

Badminton star Chirag Shetty, the world’s no. 1 doubles player along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy — both Olympics medal hopefuls — has come down hard on his state’s largesse, pointing out how there was not even a felicitation, forget a cash reward, from the same government when he was a key member of India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022.