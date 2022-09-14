Mandhana guides India to series-levelling eight-wicket win over England in T20I

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (29 not out off 22) then joined her deputy Mandhana at the crease and the duo played effortlessly, stitching unconquered 69 runs for the third wicket to comple the formalities as India 146 for two in 16.4 overs.



In fact, Mandhana hit three boundaries off Davies in the 17th over -- first smashing throgh backward covers, then creaming through midwicket and then completed the chase with smacking shot over the bowler's head to the long-on boundary.



There were no sixes in the match from the Indian batters but Mandhana found the fence 13 times, while Harmanpreet and Verma struck four boundaries each.



It was a ordinary bowling display from the home team as Ecclestone (1/22) and Davies (1/30) were the only two wicket takers.



England had won the first match by nine wickets. The third T20 of the three-match series will be played in Bristol on September 15.



Brief Scores:



England Women:142 for 6 in 20 overs (Freya Kemp 51 not out, Maia Bouchier 34; Sneh Rana 3/24).



India Women: 146 for 2 in 16.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 29 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 1/22).