Mandhana sizzles as India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinals

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87 as India entered the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a five-run win over Ireland in a rain-affected match on Monday.

On a surface that was far from ideal for batting and where most struggled to force the pace, Mandhana led by example with nine delectable fours and three sixes to help India reach 155 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Ireland got off to a disastrous start as opener Amy Hunter (1) was run out before Renuka Singh bowled Orla Prendergast for nought.

Reeling at 2/1 in the very first over, Ireland recovered to reach 54 for two in the ninth over, when the heavens opened up and forced the players inside. Play did not resume thereafter. At that point, Ireland needed need 102 runs in 70 balls and were five runs behind the Duckworth/Lewis par score of 59, paving the way for India's victory.

When the game was interrupted, Gaby Lewis and skipper Laura Delany were batting on 32 and 17 respectively.

India are set to take on defending champions Australia in the last four stage.

This is India's third successive semifinal appearance following the one in 2018 and runners-up finish in 2020.

With the win, last edition's runners-up India bounced back from the 11-run defeat to England in their previous match.