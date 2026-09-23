Manu Bhaker finishes fifth as India miss out on women’s 10m air pistol medal

Manu Bhaker finishes fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final after qualifying third

India narrowly misses team bronze, finishing fourth behind Vietnam on inner-10 count despite identical scores of 1719

India’s shooting tally stands at seven medals — four silver and three bronze, with gold still elusive

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual event as India returned without a medal from the discipline at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Bhaker, who had qualified third for the final with a score of 579, finished fifth with 181.1 points in the medal round. The 24-year-old had won the individual bronze in the same event at the Paris Olympics, besides claiming a bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Bhaker will now turn her attention to the women’s 25m pistol event, where she is the defending Asian Games champion.