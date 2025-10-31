Meet Ilamparthi AR, another whizkid and 90th chess GM from India

Ilamparthi A.R., a 16-year-old from India's chess capital of Chennai, became India’s 90th grandmaster (GM) when he received his final GM norm at the Bijeljina tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

The ward of WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) — which has been at the forefront of the country’s chess revolution with the likes of world champion D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi — has taken rapid strides over the last few years. He achieved his first GM norm in the Ha Noi tournament in Vietnam in December 2023 and followed it up with his second GM norm at the Singapore International Open 2024.

The Rilton Cup in 2024-25 saw Ilamparthi cross the 2500 mark before following up with his final GM norm. Speaking to ChessBase India, trainer G.M. Shyam Sundar said: ‘’Ilamparthi is a dedicated and hardworking boy with zero distractions. He spends most of his time at my academy whenever he’s in Chennai.’’