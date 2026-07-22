Meet India’s five medal hopes who may light up Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are among the ‘usual suspects’ for medals in India’s 126-member contingent at the truncated edition of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, set to be held from 23 July (Thursday) to 2 August. However, several other surprise contenders could break through at the quadrennial event, which is struggling to maintain its relevance.

The truncated edition will feature 10 disciplines — athletics & para athletics, swimming & para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling & para cycling, weightlifting & para powerlifting, bowls & para bowls, boxing, judo, netball, and 3x3 basketball & wheelchair basketball.

The CWG has historically been a breeding ground for several of India’s champion athletes who made their first mark at the Games — be it Neeraj or Mirabai, both of whom won gold medals at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia, before scripting medal-winning performances at Tokyo 2020. The National Herald takes a look at five emerging medal prospects who could chart their path to future glory when the 2030 edition is held on Indian soil:

Gurindervir Singh

India’s search for a genuine 100m sprinter capable of challenging the world’s best was answered by 25-year-old Gurindervir Singh when he clocked a national record of 10.09 seconds earlier this year. He became the first Indian to consistently threaten the 10-second barrier, while his performances also produced national records in the 60m and 4x100m relay, highlighting his growing consistency rather than a one-off breakthrough.

For Gurindervir, success will not necessarily be measured by medals. A place in the semi-finals or even the final would underline the progress Indian sprinting has made and boost confidence ahead of the Asian Games and Los Angeles 2028.

Animesh Kujur

Now only 23, Animesh Kujur made history by becoming the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in the modern qualifying era last year. His breakthrough came in 2025 when he clocked 20.32 seconds, setting a national record and winning bronze at the Asian Athletics Championships — India’s first medal in the event since 2015.

Praveen Chithravel

The 25-year-old national record holder in triple jump is in stellar form and among India’s leading medal hopes in athletics. The Tamil Nadu athlete announced himself in 2023 when he leapt 17.37m — equalling the national record — before matching the mark at the 2025 Federation Cup and proving that his breakthrough was no fluke. His consistency has made him one of Asia’s leading triple jumpers and a regular challenger on the international circuit.

His biggest challenge in Glasgow will come from Jamaica. World indoor champion Jaydon Hibbert, whose personal best exceeds 17.80m, enters as the favourite, while compatriot Jordan Scott has consistently crossed the 17.30m mark on the Diamond League circuit.