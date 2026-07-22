Meet India’s five medal hopes who may light up Commonwealth Games
Likes of Gurindervir Singh or Jaismine Lamboria show the country’s challenge extends beyond Neeraj Chopra or a Mirabai Chanu
Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are among the ‘usual suspects’ for medals in India’s 126-member contingent at the truncated edition of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, set to be held from 23 July (Thursday) to 2 August. However, several other surprise contenders could break through at the quadrennial event, which is struggling to maintain its relevance.
The truncated edition will feature 10 disciplines — athletics & para athletics, swimming & para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling & para cycling, weightlifting & para powerlifting, bowls & para bowls, boxing, judo, netball, and 3x3 basketball & wheelchair basketball.
The CWG has historically been a breeding ground for several of India’s champion athletes who made their first mark at the Games — be it Neeraj or Mirabai, both of whom won gold medals at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia, before scripting medal-winning performances at Tokyo 2020. The National Herald takes a look at five emerging medal prospects who could chart their path to future glory when the 2030 edition is held on Indian soil:
Gurindervir Singh
India’s search for a genuine 100m sprinter capable of challenging the world’s best was answered by 25-year-old Gurindervir Singh when he clocked a national record of 10.09 seconds earlier this year. He became the first Indian to consistently threaten the 10-second barrier, while his performances also produced national records in the 60m and 4x100m relay, highlighting his growing consistency rather than a one-off breakthrough.
For Gurindervir, success will not necessarily be measured by medals. A place in the semi-finals or even the final would underline the progress Indian sprinting has made and boost confidence ahead of the Asian Games and Los Angeles 2028.
Animesh Kujur
Now only 23, Animesh Kujur made history by becoming the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in the modern qualifying era last year. His breakthrough came in 2025 when he clocked 20.32 seconds, setting a national record and winning bronze at the Asian Athletics Championships — India’s first medal in the event since 2015.
Praveen Chithravel
The 25-year-old national record holder in triple jump is in stellar form and among India’s leading medal hopes in athletics. The Tamil Nadu athlete announced himself in 2023 when he leapt 17.37m — equalling the national record — before matching the mark at the 2025 Federation Cup and proving that his breakthrough was no fluke. His consistency has made him one of Asia’s leading triple jumpers and a regular challenger on the international circuit.
His biggest challenge in Glasgow will come from Jamaica. World indoor champion Jaydon Hibbert, whose personal best exceeds 17.80m, enters as the favourite, while compatriot Jordan Scott has consistently crossed the 17.30m mark on the Diamond League circuit.
Jaismine Lamboria
The reigning world champion and world No. 1 in the 57kg category, who enjoyed her moment of glory at the World Championships in Liverpool last year, is among the top contenders to bring home a medal. Four years ago, Jaismine won a bronze medal in the women’s lightweight (60kg) division at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Beyond medals, Glasgow represents an opportunity to establish the likes of Jaismine and Preeti Pawar as heirs to India’s rich boxing legacy, following in the footsteps of Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. A successful campaign would firmly place them among the country’s leading medal hopes for the Olympic cycle two years from now.
Sachin Siwach
The 24-year-old Haryana boxer first grabbed attention by winning the 2021 AIBA Youth World Championship before successfully transitioning to the senior circuit. His aggressive counter-attacking style and composure under pressure have made him one of India’s brightest prospects in the lightweight division.
Siwach secured his place in Glasgow after impressing at the national selection trials and delivering consistent performances on the international circuit. With several experienced Indian boxers moving into different weight categories or approaching the latter stages of their careers, he has quickly established himself as one of the country’s biggest medal hopes among the new generation.