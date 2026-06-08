Meet Manav Suthar, the unassuming debutant spinner who turned heads

There were no surprises in India’s mammoth win over Afghanistan inside three days in the one-off Test at Mullanpur, but there was certainly a surprise package in the form of an unassuming young spinner from the border town of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Manav Suthar, the 23-year-old debutant left-arm spinner, showed signs that the search for a successor to Ravindra Jadeja in red ball cricket may have ended, with a total haul of seven wickets for 62 runs.

It was the first time in 15 years that India played a home Test without either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja, the latter having been rested for the match. Back in 2018, the celebrated spin duo had dismantled a young Afghanistan side in Bengaluru. This time, responsibility fell on a new-look spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav against an Afghan team that had grown considerably in red-ball cricket. And the attack delivered, with Suthar becoming only the 10th Indian bowler to claim a fifer on debut, thanks to his 6/33 in the first innings.

Who is Manav Suthar? A little digging shows that Suthar, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, earned the Test call-up on the back of a string of outstanding performances in domestic cricket and for India A. He first grabbed national attention during the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, finishing as Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker with 39 wickets in just six matches. His cumulative record in first-class cricket is a total of 129 wickets and 945 runs from 29 matches.