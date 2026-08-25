Meet TreGa: Expectations rise of surprise medallists as Asiad looms

Speaking to BAI (Badminton Association of India) YouTube channel a day after losing the semi-final to the Chinese world No.1 pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning to settle for bronze, both opened up on their journey, role of their parents and a rare taste of stardom. Gayatri was candid to admit that it had not been easy to ply her trade with that surname: ‘’I think sometimes on court, I do feel that pressure but there is also a lot of guidance. And that is the better part of it. On court, there is not much time to think about my father. And outside pressure, there is already so much going on inside the match.

‘’When I go off the court, there are a lot of people who tell me 'You are Gopi sir’s daughter and you need to prove yourself'. But honestly, I think I am much better now. He just tells me to enjoy. I think (the pressure) is more for the people outside but for me, I don’t feel that as much. He often asks me: Do you feel pressurised because of this? I am like, no, it’s not that hard. I can deal with it.’’

Treesa, on the other hand, hails from a village in Kannur—more known for it’s volleyball culture but now shifting to her racket sport. "When I started playing, there was nothing in my village. Then after the Commonwealth Games medal (the duo had finished with a bronze in 2022), I can see so many courts now. Most students are coming to me,’’ an emotional Treesa said.

‘’My jump smash also is possibly because of my father making me train with volleyball drills at the start. When I was in Class I, I would do the volleyball jump serve. I had that strength and my sister also backed me a lot. There is also my friend Varshini at the academy who took care of me like a parent for those seven weeks I was injured, and couldn’t even go home.’’