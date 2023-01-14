Men's Hockey WC begins on a winning-note, India defeats Spain and awaits England

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and his deputy Rohidas then produced a defensive masterclass -- which impressed head coach Graham Reid.

Harmanpreet and the others would look to dish out another strong defensive show against England, who scored at least one goal each in all the four quarters.

"It is good to get the first game. What was pleasing was the defensive effort and we handled the ball very well. There weren't too many people who did not play well. That is what you need to win a World Cup. We need to continue it in the next game," Reid said.

"The boys were able to take the ball out of the goal. We also got in front a lot and that was very important. We were first with the ball and that makes a lot of difference in this sort of game," he added.

Veteran PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak were also in their elements in front of the Indian goal but their English counterpart Oliver Payne was no less as he thwarted some determined efforts from the Welshmen, especially in the final quarter. The only weakness of the Indians was penalty corners as they could not directly convert any of the five they secured against Spain. Harmanpreet, the best player and top scorer of the team in almost every tournament in recent years, had an off day by his high standards, as he missed a penalty stroke besides failing to find the target from penalty corners.

He admitted his below-par show after the match, and will be looking to make amends against England. Not being able to convert penalty corners can cost India dear against a team like England. The Indian players will also have to be cautious about getting into the referee's book as they had to play the major part of the final quarter without Abhishek, who got a yellow card for a foul.