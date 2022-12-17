Messi or Mbappe? Bars, pubs all set for grand finale as football fever hits a crescendo

The big screens are set, the chairs are aligned and the beers are ready to flow as bars and pubs in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai gear up for the mother of clashes when Lionel Messi's Argentina take on defending champions France in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Sunday night.



Football fever is all set to hit a crescendo on Sunday when people from across the globe will have their eyes glued to their television screens to see whether Messi has the last hurrah, or Kylian Mbappe spoils his swan song in World Cup by helping France become only the second country after Brazil to defend the coveted title.



Celebrities from different corners of the world have already reached Doha to be a part of history. The night will also see Shah Rukh Khan and Nora Fatehi participate in the closing ceremony.



The pubs in India are also decked up to make the most of the memorable night, as they prepare to welcome football fanatics with great fervour and stadium-like atmosphere.