Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot

Young Player award -- Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)



There were plenty of contenders for the best young player in Qatar. Jude Bellingham would have been in the running had England not been eliminated in the quarter-finals while France's Aurelien Tchouameni was another candidate.



Fernandez, though, was superb throughout the finals, a tenacious and determined midfielder who is also good in possession and a driving force in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina at the tender age of 21.



Golden Glove -- Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)



The Aston Villa goalkeeper provided heroics in penalty shoot-out victories for Argentina against both Netherlands, where he saved two, and against France in the final where he kept out Kingsley Coman's effort to give his side the upper hand.



His presence was also obvious for all to see and his stunning one-on-one stop from Randal Kolo Muani prevented France securing a dramatic late win.