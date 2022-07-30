Mirabai Chanu wins first gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won the first gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 by lifting a total of 201 kg in women's 49kg weightlifting event.

It was India's third medal of the day from the sport after Sanket Sargar (silver) and Gururaja (bronze) delivered earlier in the day.

Chanu, who won the gold medal at 2018 CWG, was miles ahead of the competition as she picked up 88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk.

Due to her excellent performance in the snatch round, she just needed to complete her first attempt in the clean and jerk round and she did it with aplomb, lifting 105kg.

Assured of gold, she went on to lift 113kg in her second attempt. She tried 119kg in her third, but could not complete the lift, but she ended up securing her second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Chanu lifted 29kg more than Mauritia's Roilya Ranaivosoa, who won silver.

Canada's Hannah Kaminsky took home the bronze medal.