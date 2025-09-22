Mithun Manhas, new BCCI president who came in from the cold

The roll of honour for BCCI presidents in recent times reads: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, and a certain Mithun Manhas. The latter — it’s no longer a secret — is the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the hot seat in the world's wealthiest cricket board, and is all set to take over at the AGM next Sunday, 28 September.

The question for a majority of cricket fans in the country has been: Mithun Manhas who? The candidature of the 45-year-old Kashmiri, who was a prolific batter and captain for Delhi as well as Jammu & Kashmir towards the latter stages of his career, meets the government diktat of having former athletes at the helm of national sports federations — but only just. It may not be as important that he failed to earn the India cap, but he certainly managed to be in the right place at the right time.

Once the decks were cleared for the dapper Manhas on Sunday, he and the BCCI top brass headed for Ahmedabad, the new informal headquarters of Indian cricket.

The discussion about what clinched the deal for Manhas during the high-powered BCCI conclave in the capital on Saturday remains a matter of conjecture as the final electoral list had the following names to choose from — former incumbent Ganguly (back heading the Cricket Association of Bengal), Harbhajan Singh (Punjab) and former Indian spinner Raghuram Bhat (Karnataka). Any outlier, if there was one, was former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah — son of veteran administrator Niranjan Shah — but not Manhas.