Shami is back, but is he good enough to be on the flight to Australia?  

In his storied career spanning over a decade, Mohammad Shami has seen much, much better bowling figures than 19-4-54-4. However, the senior Indian paceman will take these for now, so what if they have come against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy group league match for Bengal on Thursday.

Never before in recent memory has a ‘comeback’ in domestic cricket from injury been a topic of such intense scrutiny and media speculation, but there is good reason for it. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where the 34-year-old seam and swing ace was working on a prolonged rehabilitation programme following ankle surgery, has deputed a BCCI physio and trainer to keep a hawk’s eye on the bowler’s match fitness at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

A nod from them and chances are that Shami could well be on the flight Down Under to join forces with Jasprit Bumrah & Co, if at least for the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The pace attack is currently over-reliant on Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj the second most experienced campaigner, and there is no gainsaying that the seasoned campaigner’s addition can give it much more teeth on the bouncy wickets Down Under. The other members of the Indian pace attack in Perth at the moment are the inexperienced Akash Deep, the injury-prone Prasiddh Krishna, and the uncapped Harshit Rana. .