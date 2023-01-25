Mohammed Siraj becomes the new number one bowler in ICC Men's ODI Rankings

Fast-bowling All-rounder Hardik Pandya has progressed in all three lists. He is up six places to 75th among batters, has gained 26 slots to reach 80th position among bowlers and has moved from 32nd to 17th in the list of all-rounders.



In-form young opener Shubman Gill is the eye-catcher after taking the Player of the Series award against New Zealand as the right-hander jumps a whopping 20 places to sixth overall following a brilliant double hundred and a century against them at home, being in the top ten rankings for the first time.



Gill rises ahead of talismanic batter Virat Kohli, who is in seventh place, while captain Rohit Sharma jumps two places to equal eighth after his quickfire hundred against New Zealand in Indore. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still enjoys a healthy lead at the top of the ODI batting rankings, but there are now three Indian players inside the top 10 list.



There wasn't too much joy for New Zealand after they lost the series to India 3-0 and relinquished the number ODI team ranking to them, but Devon Conway improved 13 spots to 37th overall on the list for batters after his superb century in the final game of the series. Michael Bracewell, who was the leading run-scorer for New Zealand with 188 runs, has rocketed 71 places to 85th position in the rankings for batters.