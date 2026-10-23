Mona Agarwal wins second gold of Asian Para Games with world record

Mona Agarwal wins gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event with a world-record score of 357.5 points

Agarwal claims her second gold, while Avani Lekhara finishes fourth in the event after winning silver in the 10m air rifle SH1 competition

China's Zhang Cuiping takes silver with 353.7 points, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung wins bronze with 344.4 points

Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal continued her impressive run at the Asian Para Games, breaking the world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition to secure the gold medal on Friday.

Competing at the Aichi Prefecture General Shooting Gallery, Agarwal scored 357.5 points, surpassing the previous world record of 356 set by Sweden's Anna Benson in Novi Sad in July. Her performance also bettered the Asian record of 355.7, established by South Korea's Lee Yunri in Changwon last month.

China's Zhang Cuiping claimed the silver medal with 353.7 points, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung finished third with 344.4 points to take bronze. India's Avani Lekhara narrowly missed out on a podium finish, placing fourth with 333.2 points.

Agarwal's record-breaking display underlined her consistency and precision in one of the demanding events on the para-shooting programme. Her performance gave India another gold medal and further strengthened the country's campaign at the continental competition.