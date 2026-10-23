Mona Agarwal wins second gold of Asian Para Games with world record
Indian para-shooter claims her second gold, while Avani Lekhara finishes fourth in the event after winning silver in the 10m air rifle SH1 competition
Mona Agarwal wins gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event with a world-record score of 357.5 points
Agarwal claims her second gold, while Avani Lekhara finishes fourth in the event after winning silver in the 10m air rifle SH1 competition
China's Zhang Cuiping takes silver with 353.7 points, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung wins bronze with 344.4 points
Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal continued her impressive run at the Asian Para Games, breaking the world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition to secure the gold medal on Friday.
Competing at the Aichi Prefecture General Shooting Gallery, Agarwal scored 357.5 points, surpassing the previous world record of 356 set by Sweden's Anna Benson in Novi Sad in July. Her performance also bettered the Asian record of 355.7, established by South Korea's Lee Yunri in Changwon last month.
China's Zhang Cuiping claimed the silver medal with 353.7 points, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung finished third with 344.4 points to take bronze. India's Avani Lekhara narrowly missed out on a podium finish, placing fourth with 333.2 points.
Agarwal's record-breaking display underlined her consistency and precision in one of the demanding events on the para-shooting programme. Her performance gave India another gold medal and further strengthened the country's campaign at the continental competition.
The 50m rifle 3 positions title marked Agarwal's second gold medal at the Asian Para Games. Earlier in the competition, she won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games-record score of 250.0 points.
Lekhara finished second in that event, securing silver with 249.6 points to give India a one-two finish. The result highlighted the strength of the Indian contingent in para-shooting, with both athletes delivering strong performances on the continental stage.
Agarwal's latest victory also adds to her growing reputation as one of India's leading para-shooters. By setting a new world record and surpassing the existing Asian mark, she produced one of the standout performances of the competition.
The SH1 classification in para-shooting is intended for athletes with certain lower-limb or upper-limb impairments who can support the weight of their firearm using their arms without requiring a shooting stand or gallows.
The 50m rifle 3 positions event tests athletes across three shooting positions: kneeling, prone and standing. Competitors must demonstrate accuracy, control and consistency across all three positions, making it a technically demanding discipline.
Agarwal's world-record score in the event reflects her ability to maintain precision across the different shooting positions under competitive pressure.
Agarwal's double-gold performance has provided a significant boost to India's medal campaign at the Asian Para Games. Her success, alongside Lekhara's silver medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, highlights India's competitiveness in para-shooting.
With a world record, an Asian record surpassed and two gold medals secured, Agarwal's performance stands out as one of the major achievements for the Indian contingent at the competition.
With agency inputs