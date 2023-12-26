Afghan cricketers Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq and Mujeeb ur Rahman likely to miss IPL

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is unlikely to offer No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi for the next two years, putting their participation in the Indian Premier League 2024 season in doubt.

According to a release issued by the ACB, the board has decided to delay the annual contracts for year 2024 for these players having formed a "dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter", after they expressed a desire to be released from their central contracts from January 1.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the ACB said on its website.