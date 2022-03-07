Murali Trophy: Police Commissioner XI beat Media by 7 wickets; VP Surya adjudged Man of the Match

The Police Commissioner XI has clinched the title by blowing Media XI down the water by 7 wickets in G Murali Trophy four times running. This time the annual mega event changed its venue from the historic Feroze Shah Kotla to New Police Lines grounds (NPL) Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

Media piloted by Suresh Jha won the toss and elected to bat first. The reporters made a small score of 116 in stipulated 20 overs.

The Commissioner XI captained by police chief Rakesh Asthana himself, easily chased the target in the 17th over. Ved Prakash Surya who scored 52 runs with some fireworks was declared Man of the Match whereas vice-captain Madhur Verma who stayed on the wicket and played a clean innings of 32 runs was announced Best Batsman.