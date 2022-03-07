Murali Trophy: Police Commissioner XI beat Media by 7 wickets; VP Surya adjudged Man of the Match
The Police Commissioner XI has clinched the title by blowing Media XI down the water by 7 wickets in G Murali Trophy four times running. This time the annual mega event changed its venue from the historic Feroze Shah Kotla to New Police Lines grounds (NPL) Kingsway Camp, Delhi.
Media piloted by Suresh Jha won the toss and elected to bat first. The reporters made a small score of 116 in stipulated 20 overs.
The Commissioner XI captained by police chief Rakesh Asthana himself, easily chased the target in the 17th over. Ved Prakash Surya who scored 52 runs with some fireworks was declared Man of the Match whereas vice-captain Madhur Verma who stayed on the wicket and played a clean innings of 32 runs was announced Best Batsman.
Rohit Meena was adjudged Best Bowler and Anand Mishra wicketkeeper batsman bagged the Best Fielder award. Besides, Chirag Gothi was declared the Best Fielder for the Media XI.
Present on the occasion were internationally acclaimed cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Amit Mishra.
Police Commissioner Asthana who played some classic knocks in the match appreciated the passion and sportsmanship exhibited by both the teams and extended thanks to the three special guests whose presence electrified the environment full of enthusiastic spectators in the stand.
The G Murali Trophy match is organized every year in the memory of Late G Murali, a sports journalist.
Top brass police officials from the police fraternity present at the event were Sundri Nanda, Nuzhat Hasan, Sanjay Baniwal, Deependra Pathak, Garima Bhatnagar, Shalini Singh, Virender Chahal, Madhup Tewari, Dr Sagarpreet Hudda, Jaspal Singh, Chhaya Sharma, Vivek Kishore, Romil Baniya, Sanjeev Yadav and Rajiv Ranjan.
Other distinguished guests who attended the occasion were senior reporters Lalit Vats, Dinesh Vats, Rajiv Nishana, Vijay Sharma, Sandeep Sehgal, Mitali Chandola et al.
The match was well convened by Shakeel Ahmed and Suresh Jha. Farhan Yahiya compered the programme.
DCP Sanjay Sehrawat organised the event in coordination with PRO Delhi Police ACP Anil Mittal.