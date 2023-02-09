Must bring curtain down on issues concerning All India Football Federation: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it must bring the curtain down on issues plaguing the All India Football Federation (AIFF), including the objections raised to certain aspects of its draft constitution.

"We must now bring the finality...I mean the curtain down on the issue related to the federation (AIFF)," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, asked senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, assisting it as an amicus curiae (friend of the court), to have a meeting with the counsels of all stakeholders and find out key objections to the draft constitution of AIFF.

"We will list it for hearing after the hearing of the Constitution bench concludes,” the bench said.

The amicus said everybody will have some kind of objections.

Responding to the query of the bench as to who is heading the AIFF currently after the elections, the amicus said Kalyan Chaubey, a former goalkeeper from West Bengal, is the president of the sports body.

"We do not know how Chaubey has become the President. Mr. (Bhaichung) Bhutia was part of the list of 24 eminent sports-persons. This man (Chaubey) was not there. But he has been elected as the President,” Sankaranarayanan said.

Chaubey was elected the president in the elections conducted as per the order of the top court on September 2, 2022 at the Football House here.