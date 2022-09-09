My technique remained same but couldn't explain what was happening in my head: Kohli
Kohli has de-constructed his mental make-up during past three years and perhaps that serene smile coupled with a kiss to his wedding ring after his much awaited 71st international hundred, said it all
1020 days was a really long wait. He waited and along with him, India waited.
And once that moment arrived, there was a deep sense of accomplishment and satisfaction associated with an achievement by a content man. Someone who is very assured of his craft and in a happy place.
There was no clenching of teeth, no signs of "fake aggression" (he himself admitted it few days back) and no cuss words starting with 'F'.
"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past," a smiling Kohli said during the innings break of India's last Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.
Kohli on Thursday smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and help India register a huge 101-run win over Afghanistan in the inconsequential Asia Cup match.
He had taken a month-long break before Asia Cup to focus on his mental health and found that he didn't make any technical changes but perhaps could never really comprehend the cobwebs in his mind.
"I have had many suggestions, lot of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong, I picked out all the videos from the best time I had; same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head I wasn't able to explain it to anyone.
"At the end of the day, you know as an individual where you stand, people will have their opinions but they cannot feel what you are feeling."
India's stand-in skipper in the Asia Cup Super-Four match against Afghanistan KL Rahul said that even though batting stalwart Virat Kohli was enduring a century drought for nearly three years, his contribution to the team was immense, especially in T20Is.
Rahul felt someone as talented as Kohli can score a century as an opener as well as at No.3 in the order.
"Obviously, Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus for the team, and the way he played against Afghanistan, I know he is very, very pleased with how he batted today. He has been working on his game and that worked beautifully (against Afghanistan). As a team, it is important for every player to get time out in the middle.
"You get confidence if you play 2-3 innings, really happy that he could play that way. You all know Virat Kohli, you have been watching him for so many years; it is not like he will only score centuries if he opens the batting... if he bats at No.3, he can then also score centuries. It is all about roles and what role a certain player has," Rahul was quoted as saying by ICC.
"The role Virat had on Thursday, he played it beautifully. In the next series we play, his role would be different," added Rahul.
"Obviously, the celebration (after scoring a century) by Virat was more of relief. There has been no change in his mind-set, attitude, and work ethic in the last 2-3 years. There has been no difference in the way he prepares for the game. He has always had that desire, I think we are also very obsessed with numbers, obsessed with those three digits and we think, if someone is scoring hundreds, then only he is in form. His contributions have been phenomenal in the last 2-3 years," said Rahul.
"As a player, you always want to be perfect or you want to challenge yourself towards excellency, he has always been that player. Even during this phase, he has remained in the moment and he has worked on his game. That has been a learning for our entire group.
"In that dressing room, none of us are surprised to see what he has done. I am sure this will give him even more confidence, he will obviously cherish this hundred and this will build great confidence around the group as well," he added.
